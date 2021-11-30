Altus PD searching for culprit of vandalized statues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Altus police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the vandalism of several statues that were damaged in a city park.

The “Imagination Station” in the 1100 block of Memorial Drive had several copper statues of playing children. They were vandalized sometime between Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 29; officials estimate that there is around $20,000 in damage.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121, or call the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477. Callers’ identities are kept anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

