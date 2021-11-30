A cold front moves in Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see warm weather. We will have a high of 78 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we are going to have a change in the forecast. Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through Texoma. The high on Wednesday will be 74. However, South winds return by Thursday, allowing us to warm up to 77. Friday, we are looking at even warmer weather. The high will be 80 with partly cloudy skies. Another cold front will push through Friday night. This will make Saturday’s high on 65.

