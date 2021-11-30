City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for information on Studio E shooting

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.(Gray News)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 Monday to ask the public for more information on an aggravated assault case.

The crime reportedly happened on Nov. 26 around 3:30 a.m. at the Studio E Club. Police said a man was shot at the scene.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. If the arrest comes within the first 48 hours, $500 more will be added to the reward.

FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for help solving arson cases

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
The victim was allegedly assaulted and her hair set on fire.
WF man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
A hard freeze will occur tonight
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor

Latest News

Buy Now, Pay Later: A new option for online shopping
Buy Now, Pay Later: A new option for online shopping
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Commissioners look forward to demolition process
Texoma
Holiday tips for house fire prevention
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December