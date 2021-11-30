FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for information on Studio E shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 Monday to ask the public for more information on an aggravated assault case.

The crime reportedly happened on Nov. 26 around 3:30 a.m. at the Studio E Club. Police said a man was shot at the scene.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. If the arrest comes within the first 48 hours, $500 more will be added to the reward.

FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for help solving arson cases

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.