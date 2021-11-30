City Guide
Holiday tips for house fire prevention

Ways you can stay safe during the holidays
Texoma
Texoma(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are a time of year to spend with family and make memories. But it’s also a time known for an increase in fires. Our crews went to a few fires over the holiday weekend, and although no one was injured, The American Red Cross was called in to help those affected.

Executive Director Robyn Flores of the American Red Cross said their organization jumps in immediately to try and relieve any stress families have when they lose their home to a fire. This includes onsite emotional and financial support.

“The overall goal is to quickly get them into permanent housing. We’ll provide them with immediate financial assistance, but we’ll also work closely with other non-profits and organizations within the community,” said Robyn Flores.

Flores says to date, The American Red Cross has distributed a little over $47,000 indirect financial assistance to clients in Wichita County. Homeowners can use the funds to book a hotel or purchase clothing.

