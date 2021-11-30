Lakeside City VFD gets new truck

LAKESIDE CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The fleet of the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department is now one truck larger, largely in part to a community eager to give back.

The new truck, Lakeside 15, is a heavy brush and tender that can hold 1,200 gallons of water. It’s described as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of a vehicle. The new truck will be able to shuttle water between those on the front lines of a fire and those on the road.

The truck underwent a nearly year-long renovation to become fit for duty. Lakeside City VFD received to truck thanks to a Texas Forest Service program that gives surplus military vehicles to fire departments and provides $20,000 to go towards reoutfitting the trucks.

The total cost for Lakeside 15 was around $50,000.

The extra $30,000 needed to pay the truck off all came from community donations. A significant chunk of change that has been collected over the last two years.

“I think we are always a little bit awestruck when it comes down to the caring and the giving of the community. I mean we run, 80% to 90% of our funding is donations,” Lakeside City VFD Capitan John Strenski said. “Like I said before, it truly is a blessing.”

Capitan Strenski said there are still a few odds and ends that need to be installed but in a pinch, Lakeside 15 could be deployed if need be.

