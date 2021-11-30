City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
The victim was allegedly assaulted and her hair set on fire.
WF man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
Wichita County transfers inmates to new law enforcement center
Wichita County transfers inmates to new law enforcement center

Latest News

Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the...
Ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel