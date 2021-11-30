Two WF men arrested after high-speed chase Monday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two men following a high-speed car chase Monday morning.

The driver, Joel Vermillion, 34, was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, while 26-year-old passenger Ozzy Bolf was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of under 1 gram of a substance in penalty group 2.

The chase began around 2 a.m. when WFPD officers attempted to stop a black Chevy Colorado after the car failed to signal for 100 ft. before turning at the intersection of Central Freeway and Windthorst Road.

Instead of pulling over, the car allegedly continued down the road. It reportedly didn’t stop when the officers activated their emergency lights, instead the driver ran a stop sign and continued south down Southridge Drive. The chase involved up to 12 police units over the course of around 15 minutes and 10.6 miles.

After reportedly breaking speeds of over 90 miles per hour on Central Freeway, running stoplights in downtown and circling the area around Bridwell Park, the car finally came to a stop in the 2400 block of Fillmore where both men were allegedly taken into custody.

While officers arrested Vermillion without incident. They reportedly frisked Bolf and found a handgun in his front right pocket. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon because the gun was not in a holster.

Officers also allegedly found a container labelled “Dabby Wabby” in Bolf’s pocket, which contained around one gram of THC wax, a substance in penalty group 2.

Bolf was thus also charged with possession of less than one gram of a substance in penalty group 2. He also had a previous warrant for possession of under two ounces of marijuana.

Meanwhile, Vermillion was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle. He also had two city tickets for his arrest: one for failure to signal during a lane change and the other for driving without a valid license.

