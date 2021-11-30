WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout December.
Mobile pantry officials will head to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All of the December Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:
