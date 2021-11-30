Wichita County Commissioners look forward to demolition process

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County courthouse will soon be getting upgrades on the building’s elevators. One elevator is being renovated, and the other will be completely replaced.

During today’s county commissioner’s court meeting, Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said he is asking the public to be patient with them as they make these upgrades.

He adds renovations will begin this week, and despite the holidays coming up, they are still on track with the construction.

“There will be a day this week when we won’t have any elevators. So we have made some other arrangements. If we have to move somebody that’s ADA compliant, we can get them to the third or fourth floor if necessary. It’s growing pains,” said Beauchamp.

Beauchamp said the elevators at the courthouse are older than him. And he’s hopeful to get the elevators at the annex working this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.