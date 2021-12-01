City Guide
Camp Fire North Texas grateful for Howmet Aerospace donation

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas received a very generous gift on Tuesday, a $25,000 grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation.

The grant will be used to teach children more about STEM concepts during their afterschool program, which serves 100 students from 21 schools across Texoma.

“Well not everyone has the resources to be involved in STEM, so it’s very important to get out here and get those who may be underserved exposed to STEM,” said Howard McDaris, Howmet Aerospace human resource generalist.

Camp Fire officials said they are grateful for the Howmet Aerospace Foundation’s grant that will help them continue to serve the children of this community.

