City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Vernon earns title of Hibiscus Capital of Texas

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After 10 years of hard work, Vernon has officially earned the title of the Hibiscus Capital of Texas.

It all started with a vision from Dr. Dariusz Malinowski, a plant physiologist who partnered with the Texas A&M Agrilife program and the support of the community that earned Vernon the right to call themselves the Hibiscus Capital of Texas.

“Today is like looking back and feeling that it really paid off, all this hard work, all the weekends, all the holidays that were spent in the fields, now we have what we have,” said Malinowski.

During the Texas Senate Resolution ceremony, city and community members beamed with pride, all aware of a grand achievement that’s been a long time coming.

“The senate resolution number 30 is from the senate. Next session, the governor will officially acclaim it the Hibiscus Capital of Texas, but it’s official,” Pam Gosline, Mayor of Vernon.

Not only was this a day of acknowledgment for the city but also for Dr. Malinowski, who has created 20,000 winter-hearty and 1,500 tropical hibiscus plants.

“What makes ours different from everybody else’s is the color that we devolved. Flower shapes that are not existing anywhere else, we have developed a line where the flower will last for three or four days. We also have a different type of growth pattern, we call it the hanging basket,” Malinowski.

“He deserves it. You do not know the hours that this man spends night and day on all this breeding, so yes making this Dr. Dariusz Malinowski day is definitely well beyond recognition,” said Gosline. “We would like to have a walking trail for visitors who come come to town to get a map and walk and visit the different colors through town.”

Gosline said she hopes to have that citywide walking trail project started by next year for all to enjoy the beauty of the Vernon hibiscus.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
The victim was allegedly assaulted and her hair set on fire.
WF man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
The 15-minute chase, which involved up to 12 police units, started after the driver failed to...
Two WF men arrested after high-speed chase Monday morning

Latest News

The collection includes over 130 animals ranging from brown bears ,polar bears and lions.
Red River Valley Museum ‘Bond Gallery’ roars
Howmet Aerospace donates to Camp Fire North Texas
Camp Fire North Texas grateful for Howmet Aerospace donation
Officers will have a few WFPD coffee mugs to give away at the event.
Wichita Falls police to host Coffee With a Cop on Thursday
About 300 feet of concrete has already been poured.
Construction expanding Circle Trail near Lake Wichita Park