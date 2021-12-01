City Guide
A cold front is moving through

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have a slight change in the forecast. A cold front will move through the area in the morning hours. This front will cool us down to 73 for the high. We will have sunny skies with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Temps return to the upper 70s by Thursday. Friday, temps will climb into the low-80s with a high of 81. Another cold front arrives Saturday. This cold front will cause us to have a high of 73 on Saturday. Saturday, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Sunday, mild weather will continue. We will have a high of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, a strong cold front arrives. This cold front will drop temps down into the 50s for the high.

A cold front moves through Wednesday morning
A cold front moves in Wednesday morning