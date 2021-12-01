Construction expanding Circle Trail near Lake Wichita Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you have been near Lake Wichita Park lately, you may have noticed the construction happening there. It is for the next section of the Circle Trail.

This portion is already funded and will extend the trail all the way to Larry’s Marine. City Engineer Blane Boswell said work is expected to finish up in July and about 300 feet of concrete has already been poured.

“They have completed all of the bridge work and the drainage work and I think today they are making the last pour on the retaining walls around the culverts,” said Boswell.

This portion of the trail goes behind the American Legion Post and Wild Bird Rescue, but is not the section which would go behind people’s homes on Lakeshore Drive. That project has yet to be funded.

