City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Construction expanding Circle Trail near Lake Wichita Park

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you have been near Lake Wichita Park lately, you may have noticed the construction happening there. It is for the next section of the Circle Trail.

This portion is already funded and will extend the trail all the way to Larry’s Marine. City Engineer Blane Boswell said work is expected to finish up in July and about 300 feet of concrete has already been poured.

“They have completed all of the bridge work and the drainage work and I think today they are making the last pour on the retaining walls around the culverts,” said Boswell.

This portion of the trail goes behind the American Legion Post and Wild Bird Rescue, but is not the section which would go behind people’s homes on Lakeshore Drive. That project has yet to be funded.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
The victim was allegedly assaulted and her hair set on fire.
WF man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
Wichita County transfers inmates to new law enforcement center
Wichita County transfers inmates to new law enforcement center

Latest News

Officers will have a few WFPD coffee mugs to give away at the event.
Wichita Falls police to host Coffee With a Cop on Thursday
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
Wild Bird Rescue hosting Owl be Home for Christmas fundraiser
Smith’s Gardentown hosting fundraiser for Wild Bird Rescue
Wichita Falls has seen three apartment buildings set on fire since August
Law enforcement investigating arson cases at Wichita Falls apartments