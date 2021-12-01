City Guide
Holidays can be hard for people coping with addiction

One living center gives hope and comfort to people in need
Wichita Falls Sober Living
Wichita Falls Sober Living(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While most of us run around excited and happy, this time of the year can be hard for people who don’t have family around because of their past mistakes. One woman who struggled for years with drugs and alcohol after the passing of her husband fell into addiction. She was able to turn her life around and is now helping recovering addicts. She said all they need is a listening ear.

“Just somebody to talk to. Just someone who wants to listen who maybe wants to have a cup of coffee with them. Just someone to be able to express their feelings and get things off of their chest,” said Jessica Dean, executive director of Wichita Falls Sober Living.

Dean has been with the Wichita Falls Sober Living Center for two years and has become an anchor for her clients, especially during this time of the year.

