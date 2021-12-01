Law enforcement investigating arson cases at Wichita Falls apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three apartment buildings have been robbed and then set on fire in Wichita Falls since August. Two have been at Waterford Glen Apartments and the other was at Arbor Creek Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing and officials have seen similarities with each case. The big one is that each resident is a young woman who attends Midwestern State University. They are worried not only for themselves but for who may be the next target.

“It’s the fact that it is young women that is terrifying,” Elizabeth Marshall, one of the people whose apartment building was set on fire.

Now, parents are expressing their concerns about who is behind this and who may be next.

”I am concerned about other children, well, I call them children, that go to MSU Texas, especially the female athletes,” Sheri Marshall, Elizabeth’s mother said. “It looks like there is a pattern here to me.”

These students lost almost everything in their apartment and it took weeks before they were able to get back to school. Even now, they haven’t fully recovered.

“Literally the next day I had to go to Walmart and get the essentials because I didn’t have deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, my hair stuff,” Elizabeth said.

“Every single piece of item we take for granted on a daily basis, they did not have from this fire,” Sheri said.

The Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said there is an ongoing investigation for all three fires. They’re asking for anyone that might have seen something to give crime stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

“These apartment complexes often times have a lot of traffic so someone might have seen something in these areas,” Prillaman said. “If they saw anything at all, even if it is a benign fact, calling that number and sharing that with us might help piece this thing together for a little bit.”

The Prillaman said residents at Waterford Glen and Arbor Creek need to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

“Look out for your neighbors,” Prillaman said. “Things that look unusual to someone who lives there might matter. It might be a strange vehicle, it might be a strange individual who doesn’t belong there, so any of that information, be attentive to that.”

As for the students, they want the apartments to add security elements to help them feel safer in their homes.

“I think that there definitely needs to be cameras because whenever we first found out about this, we went to the apartment complex and they have no cameras anywhere and if they had cameras, we would be able to figure out who this was easily,” Elizabeth said.

Items in the apartment were stolen before the fire was set. Some of those items included TVs, wallets, and even the spare keys to one of the victim’s cars. This is an ongoing investigation but these women want the people responsible to be caught so that no other person has to go through what they did.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $5,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

