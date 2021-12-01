City Guide
Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service has been busy delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop as part of Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa was established more than a century ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season.

Those who want to help register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.

For security reasons, all prospective adopters are vetted through a verification process before they can participate, according to the USPS.

There is still time to write a letter to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. Be sure to include your full return address and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters can be adopted through Dec. 22, and packages can be shipped until Jan. 14.

The USPS makes note that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

