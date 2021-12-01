City Guide
Meals on Wheels Blanket and Sock Drive

Collecting 1,000 blankets and 1,000 socks for senior citizens
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on wheels held their blanket and sock drive today outside of Walmart. The non-profit’s goal is to collect 1,000 blankets and 1,000 socks to help their clients stay warm during the winter months. Although the organization focuses on feeding clients they understand that people need extra help when it gets cold. One Wichita Falls resident said seniors are some of the most vulnerable citizens.

“Many of whom don’t have a way to get out and get food or a way to keep warm in the winter. Electricity is really expensive, natural gas will be even more expensive so these blankets and socks will keep some of our seniors warm,” said resident Kirk Rawn.

If you are interested in donating blankets and socks to meals on wheels, they are still accepting donations. You can drop your donation off at 1000 Burnett Street, at the red door or make a donation online at thekitchenwf.org.

