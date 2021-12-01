City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Red River Valley Museum ‘Bond Gallery’ roars

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Red River Valley Museum in Vernon has completed the newly renovated Bond Gallery.

It showcases a taxidermy collection that lifelong Vernon resident William Bond spent 60 years putting together. The collection includes over 130 animals from every continent except Antarctica, ranging from brown bears to polar bears and even lions.

The museum also has interactive stations where families can examine real animals horns and a sand pit to recreate animal tracks.

“He donated this collection specifically so kids here in Vernon and the area, we don’t have to travel the globe to see animals around the world. We can come right here in our hometown and travel the world in one room, an international safari in one day,” said Cooper Alexander, marketing and program director of Red River Valley Museum.

It took five years to get the gallery renovated and with the help of grants and the community, the doors were able to open this past spring.

To find out more information on the Red River Valley Museum, visit their website

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say
The victim was allegedly assaulted and her hair set on fire.
WF man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
The 15-minute chase, which involved up to 12 police units, started after the driver failed to...
Two WF men arrested after high-speed chase Monday morning

Latest News

Dr. Malinowski has created 20,000 winter-hearty and 1,500 tropical hibiscus plants in Vernon.
City of Vernon earns title of Hibiscus Capital of Texas
Howmet Aerospace donates to Camp Fire North Texas
Camp Fire North Texas grateful for Howmet Aerospace donation
Officers will have a few WFPD coffee mugs to give away at the event.
Wichita Falls police to host Coffee With a Cop on Thursday
About 300 feet of concrete has already been poured.
Construction expanding Circle Trail near Lake Wichita Park