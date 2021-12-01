Red River Valley Museum ‘Bond Gallery’ roars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Red River Valley Museum in Vernon has completed the newly renovated Bond Gallery.

It showcases a taxidermy collection that lifelong Vernon resident William Bond spent 60 years putting together. The collection includes over 130 animals from every continent except Antarctica, ranging from brown bears to polar bears and even lions.

The museum also has interactive stations where families can examine real animals horns and a sand pit to recreate animal tracks.

“He donated this collection specifically so kids here in Vernon and the area, we don’t have to travel the globe to see animals around the world. We can come right here in our hometown and travel the world in one room, an international safari in one day,” said Cooper Alexander, marketing and program director of Red River Valley Museum.

It took five years to get the gallery renovated and with the help of grants and the community, the doors were able to open this past spring.

To find out more information on the Red River Valley Museum, visit their website

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.