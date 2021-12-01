Smith’s Gardentown hosting fundraiser for Wild Bird Rescue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The owls and hawks from Wild Bird Rescue will be at Smith’s Gardentown on Saturday.

Their visit is part of a fundraiser for Wild Bird Rescue, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wild Bird Rescue is a center that cares for sick and injured birds and educates the community about wild birds.

Smith’s Gardentown officials will give a $15 gift certificate for their store to anyone who donates at least $30 to Wild Bird Rescue.

