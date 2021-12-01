Texoma nonprofits hopeful to see support on Giving Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nonprofits across Texoma spend every day giving back to the community, and there isn’t a better day to support them than today; Giving Tuesday.

This international day of giving is like a bigger Texoma Gives.

“We appreciate any and all donations,” Adlai Olson, the new director of rehabilitation for the Wild Bird Rescue, said.

They are a center that cares for sick and injured birds as well as educating the community about wild birds. Donations are the reason they are able to operate.

“A lot of people don’t realize it takes a lot of work to raise an animal and feed them and medicate them,” Olson said.

Olson said there isn’t another place like the Rescue in Texoma and often when an option like them isn’t available, sick or injured birds may have to be euthanized.

DONATE: Wild Bird Rescue, Inc.

They are not the only ones giving animals a second chance at life. Emily’s Legacy Rescue is completely volunteer ran and relies on donations to pay for animals’ medical expenses and boarding. Recently, they even purchased a house to be used as a location to house cats.

Kimber Hopkins helps run it all.

“We were so blessed to have their support and love and [I] don’t know what we’d do without them,” Hopkins said.

This year, thanks to an anonymous donor, if Emily’s Legacy is able to raise $3,000, the donor will match it, doubling the contribution.

DONATE: Emily’s Legacy Rescue

Other organizations are asking for help as well, including Southern Grit Advocacy, a nonprofit working to prevent human trafficking.

“A lot of people that have been trafficked don’t even understand what has happened to them until they get educated on it,” Vicky Payne, Executive Director of Southern Grit Advocacy, said.

Payne said they were hit hard by the pandemic but are still going strong. However, the group will need more help from generous members of the community to accomplish its mission.

“If we can get a bigger base of donors, even if they are small donors, it’s going to help us tremendously,” Payne said.

DONATE: Southern Grit Advocacy

$503 million in online donations were contributed in the U.S. alone on May 5, 2020 during #GivingTuesdayNow last year.

