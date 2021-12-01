TTU System chancellor to speak at MSU Texas commencement in December

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. will speak at MSU Texas’ December 2021 commencement ceremony.

Approximately 430 December candidates and 120 August candidates will walk the stage at the ceremony.

Commencement will kick off at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The TTU System Board of Regents officially accepted MSU Texas into the TTU system in September, a move that was championed by former MSU Texas President and Texas Tech Alumnus Dr. Suzanne Shipley.

