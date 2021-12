WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be about 20 to 25 degrees above average through Friday. Highs on Thursday will rise into the upper 70s and into the 80s on Friday. In fact we could be near record highs on Friday. We’ll see a little cool down by the weekend thanks to a front in the area. We may also see at least a small chance for showers at some point.

