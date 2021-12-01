City Guide
WFPD searching for forgery suspect, warning businesses

41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels
41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels(Courtesy of WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for 41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels and are asking the public and local businesses to be on alert until she is found.

Heels has an outstanding felony warrant for a forgery against the elderly case. Bond has been set at $20,000.

WFPD says that Heels is also suspected of committing other forgeries at businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon. The police department is asking businesses to stay alert in case Heels enters their property, and for members of the public to contact authorities with any information about her location.

If you have any information about Heels’ location, please call the WFPD Crimes Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

