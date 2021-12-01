City Guide
Wichita Falls police to host Coffee With a Cop on Thursday

By Dakota Mize
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Fall Police will hold a Coffee with a Cop event this Thursday.

The event will take place at Collective Coffee on Taft Blvd. from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The police department is inviting the public out to have coffee with officers and talk to them about problems they are having, questions they may have or just to say hello.

Officers will also have a few WFPD coffee mugs to give away at the event.

