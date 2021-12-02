City Guide
Businesses gathering pet supplies for animal rescue organizations

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls businesses A Shed Shack and Grayline Research Center are teaming up this holiday season to help out animal rescue organizations in Wichita County.

The campaign is called “Fill the Shed” and they are inviting people to stop by either business and drop off everything from toys to food or anything else that may be useful to any animal.

Cats and dogs won’t be the only beneficiaries, all the supplies will then be sent off to eight different organizations.

“It’s not only about helping the animals, it’s also about helping the people who are helping the animals and we can give back to them so they don’t have to take out of their pocket to take care of the animals,” said Cassandra Shinpaugh, with the Grayline Research Center. “Whether it be the dogs, cats and racoons, whatever and they can have a good Christmas season as well.”

Donations can be dropped off until Dec. 23. Both locations are open until 5 p.m.

