City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Christmas in the Park returns Saturday

All activities are free for attendees to enjoy.
All activities are free for attendees to enjoy.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation department is inviting the public to attend Christmas in the Park this upcoming Saturday.

The event will happen at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym from 12:50 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Available activities include:

  • Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble
  • Train rides
  • Balloon art
  • Take-home crafts
  • Carnival games
  • A chance to visit Santa Claus

All activities are free for attendees to enjoy. Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble participation is limited to children ages two to eight years old.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New business coming to old Cash Saver building
New business coming to old Cash Saver building
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels
WFPD searching for forgery suspect, warning businesses
Samuel Little
New details released on unsolved Samuel Little murders
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot

Latest News

2021 Christmas in Hollywood by the Graham Chamber of Commerce
Keeping the Christmas Spirit Going with Christmas in Hollywood
Public forum for WF zoning realignment set for Dec. 9
The collection includes over 130 animals ranging from brown bears ,polar bears and lions.
Red River Valley Museum ‘Bond Gallery’ roars
Officers will have a few WFPD coffee mugs to give away at the event.
Wichita Falls police to host Coffee With a Cop on Thursday