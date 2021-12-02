City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Judge Jeff McKnight seeking re-election

Judge Jeff McKnight announced Wednesday he would seek another term.
Judge Jeff McKnight announced Wednesday he would seek another term.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Jeff McKnight announced on Wednesday that he would seek another term as Judge of the 30th District Court.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Judge of the 30th District Court. I am proud of the work that has been accomplished since taking office,” said McKnight in a statement.

“There have been a number of significant obstacles in the operation of the Court that created unprecedented challenges,” said McKnight. “I have shown the ability and willingness to ensure fair trials are received, allow individuals their day in court, and effectively manage the Court’s docket.”

McKnight took up his position on the 30th District Court after winning the Republican primary in March 2018. McKnight replaced Judge Bob Brotherton, who retired at the end of his term in December 2018 after sitting on the bench for 29 years.

Before his role on the 30th District Court, McKnight was a former prosecutor for Wichita County and ran his own law practice for criminal defense, family law and civil litigation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
The 15-minute chase, which involved up to 12 police units, started after the driver failed to...
Two WF men arrested after high-speed chase Monday morning
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
The crash is still under investigation.
2 pedestrians killed in Childress County crash

Latest News

Samuel Little
New details released on unsolved Samuel Little murders
Major Kim Feinauer has touched lives with his music for 30 years.
Salvation Army officer helps spread holiday spirit through music
41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels
WFPD searching for forgery suspect, warning businesses
Donate socks at any of the locations below to help those in need stay warm during the holidays.
Sox Appeal warms Texoma toes