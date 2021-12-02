Judge Jeff McKnight seeking re-election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Judge Jeff McKnight announced on Wednesday that he would seek another term as Judge of the 30th District Court.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Judge of the 30th District Court. I am proud of the work that has been accomplished since taking office,” said McKnight in a statement.

“There have been a number of significant obstacles in the operation of the Court that created unprecedented challenges,” said McKnight. “I have shown the ability and willingness to ensure fair trials are received, allow individuals their day in court, and effectively manage the Court’s docket.”

McKnight took up his position on the 30th District Court after winning the Republican primary in March 2018. McKnight replaced Judge Bob Brotherton, who retired at the end of his term in December 2018 after sitting on the bench for 29 years.

Before his role on the 30th District Court, McKnight was a former prosecutor for Wichita County and ran his own law practice for criminal defense, family law and civil litigation.

