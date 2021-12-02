City Guide
Keeping the Christmas Spirit Going with Christmas in Hollywood

2021 Christmas in Hollywood by the Graham Chamber of Commerce
By Julia Melim
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We’re keeping the Christmas spirit going and highlighting holiday inspired stories through the month of December all the way to Christmas Eve!

Today we’re starting City Guide by taking a look at Christmas in Hollywood! Our host Julia Melim went to Graham to check out the preparations for the 2021 Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade by the Graham Chamber of Commerce!

Stay tuned for more at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

