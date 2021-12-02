City Guide
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County

Jamyson Powers
Jamyson Powers(Jefferson County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County.

Jamyson Powers is accused of groping a then-12-year-old on three occasions in June 2020.

According to court documents, the victim said at one point while at a lake, Powers pulled her under water when she tried to swim away from him.

He is also accused of requesting nude photos of the girl and then sending her photos of himself afterward.

Powers’ bond has been set at $25,000.

Warm weather heading into the weekend