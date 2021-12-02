Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County.

Jamyson Powers is accused of groping a then-12-year-old on three occasions in June 2020.

According to court documents, the victim said at one point while at a lake, Powers pulled her under water when she tried to swim away from him.

He is also accused of requesting nude photos of the girl and then sending her photos of himself afterward.

Powers’ bond has been set at $25,000.

