New business coming to old Cash Saver building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The old Cash Saver building off Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls has been leased and will soon be home to another business.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim mentioned the news in his daily online videos. He did not release the name of the new businesses but said it should be revealed in the near future.

The building has been vacant since Cash Saver closed in 2019.

