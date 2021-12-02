City Guide
New details released on unsolved Samuel Little murders

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More than 60 confessions have been matched to victims of a serial killer who once had a connection to the Wichita Falls area.

Convicted Serial Killer Samuel Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, confessed to murdering 93 people between 1970 and 2005. Little had previously confessed to killing a woman and dumping her body in the Wichita Falls area, but this was later determined to be Bobbie Fields, a woman whose body was actually found in a small area between Amarillo and Lubbock.

Little died in California on Dec. 30, 2020 at 80 years old. The Texas Department of Public Safety is hoping that they can gather more information on the unsolved murders by releasing more details about the cases.

Little was interviewed by Texas Ranger James Holland from June 2018 to shortly before his death. Texas DPS said Little had a photographic memory and was able to describe where he met and killed the victims, where he left their bodies and what the victims looked like.

Texas DPS officials said all unmatched murders happened between 1970 and 1997. The cases are listed below:

  • One case in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • One case in Knoxville, Tenn.
  • One case in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • One case in Charleston, S.C.
  • One case in Gulfport, Miss.
  • Two cases in Louisiana
  • Three cases in Georgia
  • Five cases in Florida
  • 16 cases in Los Angeles, Calif.

Detailed information on these cases can be found on the Texas DPS website. If you have any information for investigators, contact the Texas Rangers at rangers@dps.texas.gov or 1-512-424-2160, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

