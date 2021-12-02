Public forum for WF zoning realignment set for Dec. 9

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A public forum is set for next week in Wichita Falls to discuss the Downtown Zoning Diagnostic Report.

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the MPEC Seminar Room.

There, the City’s Planning Division will go over the process for realigning current zoning districts and reassessing land uses, both permitted and conditional, in the great downtown area.

Those interested in attending can park in the parking lot west of the MPEC main building along Burnett Street.

