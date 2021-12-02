City Guide
Public forum for WF zoning realignment set for Dec. 9

((Source: City of Wichita Falls))
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A public forum is set for next week in Wichita Falls to discuss the Downtown Zoning Diagnostic Report.

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the MPEC Seminar Room.

There, the City’s Planning Division will go over the process for realigning current zoning districts and reassessing land uses, both permitted and conditional, in the great downtown area.

Those interested in attending can park in the parking lot west of the MPEC main building along Burnett Street.

New business coming to old Cash Saver building
