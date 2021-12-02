City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
The 15-minute chase, which involved up to 12 police units, started after the driver failed to...
Two WF men arrested after high-speed chase Monday morning
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
The crash is still under investigation.
2 pedestrians killed in Childress County crash

Latest News

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
With the first case now in the U.S Wichita County health officials say it’s something they are...
Talks of new COVID-19 variant Omicron has some concerned
Businesses hosting Fill the Shed campaign
Businesses gathering pet supplies for animal rescue organizations
Tebow, Dexter, Neva and Ellie made their first appearance at MSU Texas since the pandemic began.
Therapy dogs help MSU Texas students relax before finals