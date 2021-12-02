Santa delivers stuffed animals to Camp Fire kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Santa Claus made a quick stop Camp Fire North Texas on Wednesday and dropped off early gifts for the children at the camp.

Each child received a stuff animal, courtesy of a PetSmart fundraiser. Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing even made a stop and helped out, all with the purpose of making this holiday a little more special for the children.

”This is for the kids,” said Frederick McDaniel, Santa. “It’s not for the adults or anything, it’s for the kids and I love to see the smile of the kids’ faces. It’s the most precious thing you’ve ever seen.”

McDaniel said he would continue to make deliveries as nearly 2,000 stuffed animals have been paid for by the fundraiser.

