Santa is back at the Kell House Museum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With all the Christmas cheer in the air, we’re happy to announce that Santa at the Kell House is back this year in full effect. The site director for the Kell House said last year they were able to have Santa and his elf friends visit but with restrictions. They were only able to welcome guests on the weekends.

This year, kiddos were back in the kitchen with Mrs. Claus decorating cookies and singing Christmas songs.

“We’re proud that we’re an opportunity for school groups to go see Santa to have this experience because maybe not everybody has that chance and this is a good way to get a lot of kids through this and they get to have a really positive magical Christmas experience,” said Nadine McKown, site director at The Kell House.

Santa also read a book to students and they were able to make Christmas ornaments. Wednesday, December 1st - Friday, December 10th:

Santa at The Kell House information:

Open: Weekdays - 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friday evenings 6 p.m. to 8 pm; Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Groups go in every 15 minutes. Families are strongly encouraged to buy advance tickets and to utilize our evening and weekend hours due to the number of school groups that visit during the week.

Admission is $5 per person. Children under 2 are free. For more information or to make group reservations, contact the Kell House at (940) 723-2712 or Kellhouse1909@yahoo.com

https://tinyurl.com/KellHouseSantaHouse

