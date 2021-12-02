City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Therapy dogs help MSU Texas students relax before finals

Tebow, Dexter, Neva and Ellie made their first appearance at MSU Texas since the pandemic began
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls helped some Midwestern State University students relax as they prepare to take finals in the next few weeks by bring some furry friends to campus.

Tebow, Dexter, Neva and Ellie made their first appearance at MSU Texas since the pandemic began. There was a huge turnout of students with smiles on their faces and tails were waggin nonstop.

“My dog recently passed away so I am so glad I get to see some furry friends because it really helps me,” said Kelsey Simmons, MSU Texas student. “I love dogs so much so I’m glad I got to do this.”

The staff of the Obedience Training Club said they use their pups as therapy dogs for students to see at MSU Texas, Vernon College and even Wichita Falls Hospice and nursing homes in the community.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor
The 15-minute chase, which involved up to 12 police units, started after the driver failed to...
Two WF men arrested after high-speed chase Monday morning
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
The crash is still under investigation.
2 pedestrians killed in Childress County crash

Latest News

With the first case now in the U.S Wichita County health officials say it’s something they are...
Talks of new COVID-19 variant Omicron has some concerned
Businesses hosting Fill the Shed campaign
Businesses gathering pet supplies for animal rescue organizations
New business coming to old Cash Saver building
New business coming to old Cash Saver building
Santa delivers stuffed animals to Camp Fire kids
Santa delivers stuffed animals to Camp Fire kids