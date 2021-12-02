Therapy dogs help MSU Texas students relax before finals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls helped some Midwestern State University students relax as they prepare to take finals in the next few weeks by bring some furry friends to campus.

Tebow, Dexter, Neva and Ellie made their first appearance at MSU Texas since the pandemic began. There was a huge turnout of students with smiles on their faces and tails were waggin nonstop.

“My dog recently passed away so I am so glad I get to see some furry friends because it really helps me,” said Kelsey Simmons, MSU Texas student. “I love dogs so much so I’m glad I got to do this.”

The staff of the Obedience Training Club said they use their pups as therapy dogs for students to see at MSU Texas, Vernon College and even Wichita Falls Hospice and nursing homes in the community.

