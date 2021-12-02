City Guide
Warm weather heading into the weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, temps will return to the upper 70s. Friday, we will climb into the mid-80s with a high of 84. Another cold front arrives Saturday. This cold front will cause us to have a high of 73 on Saturday. Saturday, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Sunday, mild weather will continue. We will have a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, a strong cold front arrives. This cold front will drop temps down into the mid-50s for the high. However, Tuesday a warm front will lift northward, allowing us to warm up into the mid-70s. Then another strong cold front will arrive Tuesday night. That will drop us back down into the mid-50s for the high on Wednesday.

