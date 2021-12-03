2 deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 2 60s & 80s 36 15 Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 0 - 29 13 Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 1 30s 44 12 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 0 - 44 15 Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 2 60s & 80s 33 13

13 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

The county reported a total of five deaths, 186 cases and 63 recoveries this week.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

The Health District has 33 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending December 3, 2021, to 186. There were 5 deaths total reported; Case 21,202 (60s), Case 22,105 (80s), Case 21,380 (30s), Case 22,101 (80s), Case 21,984 (60s).

For the week ending December 3, 2021, there are 186 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 63 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 38%.

To date, Wichita County has had 210 reinfections (up 5). There are also a total of 1,174 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 115).

Of the 13 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

For the week ending December 3, 2021, the positivity rate is 18%.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.