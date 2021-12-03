Archer City holds 6th annual Christmas Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas filled the square in Archer City. Their sixth annual Christmas festival was held on Thursday in their downtown squared on Main Street.

It was filled with music and families getting some early Christmas shopping done from almost 80 vendors and businesses. While Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick didn’t make it, the Grinch Santa was there to take pictures with and he brought a lot smiles.

The festival is yearly tradition that was broken and missed last year due to COVID.

All in all, it was a great night to spend getting the Christmas holiday started with families.

