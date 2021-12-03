Boy Scouts of America holds annual Americanism Luncheon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday was a big day for scouting. Hundreds gathered at the MPEC for the Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts of America annual Americanism Luncheon.

Our own Ashley Fitzwater was the master of ceremonies at the event, where Eagle Scout and former member of the Texas House of Representatives David Farabee received this years Americanism award.

The event’s keynote speaker was Terry Fossum, an Eagle Scout who shined a light on how scouting saved his life and taught him lessons that helped him win the survival reality TV show Kicking and Screaming.

He also talked about how important it is to give back.

“I’m so excited to be here speaking about Boy Scouts today because we need to raise funds for the local program,” said Fossum. “They need funds, if they get funds they can reach more kids and get them into scouting, teach them how to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, all those kind of things. If we don’t get the funds, there will be kids out there that don’t get scouting and their lives will not be turned around.”

Along with raising money for scouting, the day also shined a light on how Boy Scouts impacts the lives of numerous young people in this community. This included a number of Northwest Texas Council scouts, who all shared their own personal experiences.

