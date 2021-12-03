Herb Easley Motors collecting bicycles for kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors’ annual Operation Santa Claus is back in gear for its 11th year. It’s an operation that brings joy to children across Texoma.

Until Dec. 10, vendors and Texomans are encouraged to drop off new kids’ bicycles to the Herb Easley Motors showroom.

“Feels great to know that we can give back to our community and let these kids have a bicycle that they can ride up and down the street and see their friends,” said Marti Zaletal, with Herb Easley Motors. “It just makes us feel really good to know that we can give back to our community.”

The Wichita Falls Fire Department will then distribute the bicycles to the children, just in time for Christmas.

