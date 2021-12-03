Mindfulness at Work during Holiday Season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

Today we’re talking about mindfulness at work with our special guest expert on mindfulness Scott Shute, former Head of Mindfulness and Compassion at LinkedIn, and discussing his new book entitled “The Full Body Yes!” On this City Guide episode, our host Julia Melim talks to Scott Shute about how we can incorporate more mindfulness in our daily lives.

“The types of things that we were doing were bringing mindfulness and compassion to the workplace, so it’s things like guided meditation sessions and access to a free meditation app, it was things like a 30-day challenge once a year to get everybody excited about doing the practice,” Shute said. “It can start from the people up and it can start from the top down.”

According to Shute, mindfulness is another way of saying “awareness.” He believes it refers to any sort of practice that’s introspective.

“In the information age, employees are the most valuable resource that every company has (...) and when an employee is not at their best, the company is not at their best,” Shute said. For Shute, mindfulness is a direct correlation to productivity. “When employees are at their best, then productivity and creativity blossoms.”

Shute released his new book “The Full Body Yes!” and to him it’s more than a lifestyle and a way of living, to him it’s about moving from me to we and thinking about other as the whole, which makes everyone happier in the long term picture. “The Full Body Yes is when you just know when all parts of you are aligned, your value system, your emotions, your mind, your gut instincts,” Shute said.

In the book he talks about ways to cultivate that practice, and if you want to learn more about it, go to: www.scottshute.com

