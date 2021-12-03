City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

North Texas police officer dies after he was shot in the chest outside grocery store

A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an...
A Mesquite police officer has died after he was shot while responding to a disturbance at an Albertson’s parking lot Friday afternoon.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite police officer has died after being shot in the chest following a disturbance in the parking lot of an Albertson’s grocery store Friday afternoon.

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving husband and father from his family,” Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said in announcing the officer’s death.

“He was a 21-year-veteran of the Mesquite Police Department.  He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer.  Please keep his family and our family in your prayers.”

Police said the shooting happened as officers responded to a disturbance call outside an Albertson’s grocery store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m.

“During the course of the investigation, an officer was shot and a male suspect was also shot,” police said in a statement.

Officials had confirmed earlier the officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
Jamyson Powers
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot
The crash happened around 11:16 a.m. at Spur 447 East and Indiana.
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in WF

Latest News

WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
WFISD Board discusses attendance zones, potential school closures
Wichita Falls Pioneer: The Life of Arthur Bea Williams
Wichita Falls Pioneer: The Life of Arthur Bea Williams
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Wichita Falls
1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Wichita Falls
Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday
Museum of North Texas History hosting holiday event Saturday
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual sausage meal
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold 78th annual sausage meal