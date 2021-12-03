One taken to hospital after rollover crash in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was taken to a hospital after they were trapped in a vehicle that rolled over in Wichita Falls Friday.

The crash happened around 11:16 a.m. at Spur 447 East and Indiana according to Wichita Falls Police.

There, witnesses said a black 2002 Chevy Yukon was heading east on a Spur 447 and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Indiana while it was going at a high rate of speed, causing it to tip over.

A 59-year-old driver in the Yukon was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.