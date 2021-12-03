City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Pecan Shed wishes you Happy Holidays with Santa’s Wish List

By Julia Melim
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We are officially in Holiday Season mode over here with City Guide with our Santa’s Wish List! Our Top 10 most fun places to go this holiday season!

Next on our Santa’s Wish List is: Pecan Shed! They have the best pecans in Texas and make the best pecan pie! Our host Julia Melim was there to try it out!

Check out our Top 10 Santa’s Wish List for more on our Holiday City Guide throughout the month of December all the way up to Christmas Eve!

Stay tuned at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot
Jamyson Powers
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County
The Airbnb listing called the Branch family home a “modern masterpiece,” with the entire villa...
Fake Airbnb listing exposed when strangers show up at family’s home

Latest News

Santa's Wish List: Pecan Shed
Santa's Wish List: Pecan Shed
All activities are free for attendees to enjoy.
Christmas in the Park returns Saturday
2021 Christmas in Hollywood by the Graham Chamber of Commerce
Keeping the Christmas Spirit Going with Christmas in Hollywood
2021 Christmas in Hollywood by the Graham Chamber of Commerce
2021 Christmas in Hollywood by the Graham Chamber of Commerce