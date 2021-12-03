Pecan Shed wishes you Happy Holidays with Santa’s Wish List

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We are officially in Holiday Season mode over here with City Guide with our Santa’s Wish List! Our Top 10 most fun places to go this holiday season!

Next on our Santa’s Wish List is: Pecan Shed! They have the best pecans in Texas and make the best pecan pie! Our host Julia Melim was there to try it out!

Check out our Top 10 Santa’s Wish List for more on our Holiday City Guide throughout the month of December all the way up to Christmas Eve!

Stay tuned at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.