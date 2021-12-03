Record heat is possible Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will climb into the mid-80s with a high of 85. We may even break the record high for today. The record high for December 3rd is 84, set in 2012. Another cold front arrives Saturday. This cold front will cause us to have a high of 65 on Saturday. Saturday, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Sunday, mild weather will continue. We will have a high of 78 with morning clouds. Monday, a strong cold front arrives. This cold front will drop temps down into the low-50s for the high. However, Tuesday a warm front will lift northward, allowing us to warm up into the mid-60s. Then another strong cold front will arrive Tuesday night. That will drop us back down into the 50s for the high on Wednesday.

