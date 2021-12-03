City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Record heat is possible Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will climb into the mid-80s with a high of 85. We may even break the record high for today. The record high for December 3rd is 84, set in 2012. Another cold front arrives Saturday. This cold front will cause us to have a high of 65 on Saturday. Saturday, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Sunday, mild weather will continue. We will have a high of 78 with morning clouds. Monday, a strong cold front arrives. This cold front will drop temps down into the low-50s for the high. However, Tuesday a warm front will lift northward, allowing us to warm up into the mid-60s. Then another strong cold front will arrive Tuesday night. That will drop us back down into the 50s for the high on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot
Jamyson Powers
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County
The Airbnb listing called the Branch family home a “modern masterpiece,” with the entire villa...
Fake Airbnb listing exposed when strangers show up at family’s home

Latest News

Record Highs on Friday
Warm and Dry
weather
Record heat is possible Friday
Warm weather heading into the weekend