Santa’s Wish List: The Chooch Axe Throwing Arena

Top 10 Most Fun Places to Go During Holiday Season
By Julia Melim
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

We are officially in Holiday Season mode over here with City Guide! Here we will give you an insight on our Top 10 recommendations for the holidays on our Top 10 Santa’s Wish List!

Next on our Santa’s Wish List is The Chooch: Axe Throwing Arena! Whether you are on a first date or getting ready for an Axe Throwing Tournament, they’ve got it all! Our host Julia Melim had her first lesson in axe throwing, so let’s see how she did!

Check out our Top 10 Santa’s Wish List for more on our Holiday City Guide throughout the month of December all the way up to Christmas Eve!

Stay tuned at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

