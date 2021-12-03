City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

There maybe shipping delays for Christmas

Holiday gifts may arrive a little late
Texoma
Texoma(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on shipping a present to someone for the holidays you may want to think twice about how you’re going to ship that gift. One shipping store in Wichita Falls said, it may be too late to ship anything out right now, and you should expect delays to begin December 6th and 13th. Kim Galan, owner of Connect Packing and Shipping said there’s one option that may work in your favor.

“My best advice is if you haven’t already gotten your gift, get them in town if you’re going to have to ship them. Even if you’re not going to have to ship them if you buy local you’ll be able to have your Christmas gifts there on Christmas day,” said Galan.

Galan said that everyone is overwhelmed this year. She says there’s a shortage of drivers and trucks.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels
WFPD searching for forgery suspect, warning businesses
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot
Samuel Little
New details released on unsolved Samuel Little murders

Latest News

Wichita County has gone 22 days without measurable rain
Firefighters and farmers keeping eye on moderate drought conditions
A Wichita Falls resident said she witnessed an elderly person in her family get scammed out of...
Online scams on the rise due to the pandemic
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
All activities are free for attendees to enjoy.
Christmas in the Park returns Saturday