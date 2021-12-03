City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Thieves use stun gun on security guard, smash their way into store

By Samie Solina and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Surveillence video caught a group of thieves using a stun gun on security guard, smashing their way into a store in Hawaii and taking off with thousands of dollars worth of bikes.

The crime happened within six minutes, KHNL reported.

The security footage shows the first thief walk up to the stop and puts a blow torch to the door. A few minutes later, a security guard walks up to investigate.

The thieves use what appears to be a stun gun on the guard. He runs away and calls the police.

The group then smashes the back of a truck into the front of the store and takes off with four bikes.

“They knew exactly what they were after,” store owner Alan Rice said. “It’s not a good situation for anyone.”

Rice also said the security guard is doing fine, but the store is still a mess.

“It’s kind of like being the Grinch. They’re not going to have those presents under the tree. It’s a horrible feeling all the way around,” he said.

Rice said his small business is narrowly surviving and a hit like this is a tough one to bear.

He said could use the public’s help in identifying the thieves.

The black truck involved has special rims, a hibiscus pattern on the side and the word “aloha.”

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot
Jamyson Powers
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County
The Airbnb listing called the Branch family home a “modern masterpiece,” with the entire villa...
Fake Airbnb listing exposed when strangers show up at family’s home

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York joined New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to announce that...
5 omicron variant cases found in NYC
Record heat is possible Friday
There are a number of issues officials are considering as they decide whether Ethan Crumbley's...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect could be charged
Cadets attend the NCAA college football game between the Army Black Knights and Massachusetts...
‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies