TxDOT asking drivers to use caution near US 82 construction project

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to use caution as the US 82 expansion project between Nocona and Ringgold ramps up.

TxDOT is urging people to avoid distractions while driving in the area. Trucks will be moving between the new and already existing lanes of US 82 at a slower pace than other vehicles.

TxDOT officials are also reminding drivers of the Move Over/Slow Down Law, which requires motorists to move a lane away from or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit when police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on. Highway maintenance, construction vehicles under contract with TxDOT, utility service vehicles and stationary solid waste or recycling vehicles are included under this protection.

Fines reportedly start at $200 and can increase to $2,000 depending on the situation.

