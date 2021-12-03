City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TxDOT asking drivers to use caution near US 82 construction project

TxDOT asking drivers to use caution near US 82 construction project
TxDOT asking drivers to use caution near US 82 construction project
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to use caution as the US 82 expansion project between Nocona and Ringgold ramps up.

TxDOT is urging people to avoid distractions while driving in the area. Trucks will be moving between the new and already existing lanes of US 82 at a slower pace than other vehicles.

TxDOT officials are also reminding drivers of the Move Over/Slow Down Law, which requires motorists to move a lane away from or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit when police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on. Highway maintenance, construction vehicles under contract with TxDOT, utility service vehicles and stationary solid waste or recycling vehicles are included under this protection.

Fines reportedly start at $200 and can increase to $2,000 depending on the situation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Supermarkets recently leased property in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets leases new property in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Homeowner decorates house similar to Candyland board game
Jamyson Powers
Man arrested, charged with child sexual abuse in Jefferson County
Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived shortly after the birth to cut the umbilical cord.
Texas mother delivers baby in parking lot
The crash happened around 11:16 a.m. at Spur 447 East and Indiana.
One taken to hospital after rollover crash in WF

Latest News

41-year-old Michelle Lynn Heels
Wichita Falls forgery suspect turns herself in
The crash happened around 11:16 a.m. at Spur 447 East and Indiana.
One taken to hospital after rollover crash in WF
Record heat is possible Friday
While Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick didn’t make it, the Grinch Santa was there to take pictures with and...
Archer City holds 6th annual Christmas Festival